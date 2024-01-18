Imperial’s Mount Polley produced over 30 million lb. copper in 2023, despite damaged mill

Imperial Metals (TSX: III) reports that 2023 metal production from its Mount Polley copper mine near Williams Lake, B.C., produced 30.1 million lb. of copper and 41,834 oz. of gold. Copper production was at the low end of guidance, but gold output exceeded the high end of its target.

The fourth quarter saw the damaged third ball mill returned to operation and approximately 1.6 million tonnes of ore were processed, up 44.6% from the same quarter a year earlier. The mill was returned to service in October after being damaged by a lightning strike during the second quarter. Plant availability was improved to 88.3%, up 22% from the fourth quarter 2022. During the quarter, more than 8.3 million lb. of copper (up 120.5%) and 10,349 oz. of gold (up 48%) were produced. Throughput averaged 20,076 t/y for the third week of December.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, the mill at Mount Polley treated 5.9 million tonnes of ore grading 0.287% copper and 0.311 g/t gold.

Imperial is also undertaking a program to remove tailings stored in the Springer pit, and it should be complete by the end of this quarter 2024. The tails were stored there temporarily after the tailings dam burst in August 2014.

