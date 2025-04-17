Independence Gold intercepts high grade gold and expands mineralization at its 3Ts project  

Independence Gold (TSXV: IGO) announced assay results from the winter drill program at its 3Ts Project, located in central British Columbia. Drilling continues to confirm the high-grade nature of the Larry Vein system and expand known mineralization across multiple target areas, including a new discovery at the Daisy target and deeper intercepts in the Ted-Mint vein system.

The 3Ts project is located about 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 ha in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

The company has said new results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Larry Vein to host high-grade, vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization near surface and at depth, and the potential of being included in the updated resource model.

Randy Turner, president and CEO of Independence Gold, stated: "The winter drill program continues to return excellent results and demonstrates the scale of the 3Ts system. High-grade intercepts at Larry, a new discovery at Daisy, and base metal transition zones at depth in Ted-Mint are all validating our exploration model and setting the stage for resource growth and future development plans."

