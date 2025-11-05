Indigenous community takes lead on silica mine environmental assessment

A Manitoba Indigenous community has launched an environmental review of a contested silica sand extraction proposal, with the chief saying the project will not proceed if the assessment finds serious environmental risks.

Chief David Meeches of Long Plain First Nation confirmed the community has signed an agreement with Alberta-based Sio Silica to carry out an Indigenous-led environmental assessment and consultation on a potential sand-well project in southeastern Manitoba. Meeches stressed the agreement is for review only and does not constitute approval; if the review produces negative findings, Long Plain will not support the proposal. In the end, Long Plain maintains that environmental protection will be the determining factor as the evaluation proceeds.

Manitoba’s environment department recently opened public comment on Sio Silica’s revised application. The company’s earlier plan—rejected in 2024—had called for extensive well drilling and sand extraction and raised concerns about drinking-water contamination and other environmental impacts. Sio Silica’s updated proposal reduces the number of wells and the volume of sand to be extracted and proposes enhanced water-treatment measures intended to address issues flagged by the Clean Environment Commission and local communities.

Long Plain is considering Ogema Services, an Indigenous-owned consulting firm, to lead the assessment. Meeches noted the community is not required to participate but said the review aligns with broader economic objectives and opportunities for First Nations, adding that it would be irresponsible not to examine options that could benefit the community.

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation earlier declined a partnership with Sio Silica despite potential financial incentives, highlighting differing community responses to the project.

Carla Devlin, president of Sio Silica, welcomed the Indigenous-led review, calling it “an important milestone — not only for our project, but for Manitoba as a whole.” Devlin said the process reflects the growing role Indigenous governments play in shaping sustainable resource development and said the company believes it will bolster confidence in the project and Manitoba’s regulatory framework. She described high-purity silica as critical to technologies such as semiconductors, solar panels and fibre optics and framed the project as a generational chance to diversify the provincial economy and create long-term jobs.

Devlin added: “By combining rigorous environmental oversight with Indigenous participation, we can demonstrate that responsible development and environmental protection go hand in hand. We’re optimistic that this new review will reinforce Manitoba’s reputation as a province that embraces innovation, partnership, and sustainable growth,”

