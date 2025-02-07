Infographic: Lithium exploration in Canada

Exploration companies across Canada are hunting for lithium where it occurs in both hard rock and brines, located down old oil wells. But while prices of the critical mineral collapsed after their high of about US$70,000 per tonne in late 2022 and currently remain low around US$10,600 per tonne, exploration continues apace in Canada.

The Northern Miner takes a look at how market capitalizations among the main players exploring for lithium in Canada differ between the price's peak and its present level.

Lithium price source: Trading Economics. Design: James Alafriz