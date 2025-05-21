Int-elle and Kalenborn extend agreement to build on business future

Int-elle Corporation has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Kalenborn, a global leader in industrial wear protection. The companies have said the agreement reflects both companies’ shared commitment to building a lasting business relationship based on trust, complementarity, and performance.

The companies’ news release reads: “More than just a contract renewal, this extension marks a significant milestone: it solidifies a proven long-term alliance that combines Int-elle’s commercial strength with Kalenborn’s recognized expertise. Together, the two organizations will continue to meet the needs of the heavy industry sector by delivering high value-added products and services.”

Mirka Boudreau, president and CEO of Int-elle Corporation, said: “Int-elle’s growth has been shaped through this relationship of trust, which now represents a major share of our revenue. Over time, Kalenborn has become more than just a partner — they are family. Their product range and our exclusive distribution rights on the North Shore and in parts of Latin America are a major strategic lever for our shared growth.”

Sebastien Allard, general manager for Kalenborn Canada, said: “For us, Int-elle Corporation is the gold standard when it comes to a partner truly dedicated to our products, our solutions, and most importantly, our way of doing things. Kalenborn Canada has always focused on identifying and solving real customer needs instead of merely selling products. With the Int-elle Corporation team, we have a group that is truly an extension of the Kalenborn family.”.

With this historic extension, Int-elle reaffirms its commitment to its industrial partners and continues its mission: to deliver tailored, innovative, and sustainable solutions by leveraging local expertise and international opportunities.

More information is posted on https://int-ellecorporation.com/en/ and www.Kalenborn.com.