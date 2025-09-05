Inventus delivers biggest gold intercept to date at Pardo

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) reported results from its phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Pardo gold project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The results include the thickest zone of gold-bearing conglomerate reef intersected to date, further confirming the company’s confidence in the the expansion potential of gold mineralization at Pardo.

Hole PD-25-87, which began at a depth of 32 metres, intersected 6.47 metres grading 2.16 g/t gold, including 2.65 metres at 3.87 g/t and a high‑grade core of 0.85 metres at 9.41 g/t.

The 35‑metre step‑out to the northwest intersected the thickest gold‑bearing conglomerate reef encountered at Pardo to date and represents a newly discovered channel of gold mineralization that remains open for further drill testing.

Wesley Whymark, president and head of exploration at Inventus Mining, commented: “Intersecting the thickest gold-bearing reef we’ve ever seen in drill hole PD-25-87 is not only a strong validation of our geological model, but also a clear demonstration that these reefs can develop exceptional thickness with high-grade zones over a continuous mineralized horizon. This discovery opens up a new channel of mineralization to the northwest, giving us an exciting new area for follow-up drilling and reinforcing the potential scale of Pardo as a low-cost, near-surface gold project. These results continue to strengthen our confidence in the project’s ability to deliver meaningful growth and value for shareholders.”