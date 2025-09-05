Inventus delivers biggest gold intercept to date at Pardo

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) reported results from its phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Pardo gold project, located 65 km northeast […]
By Joseph Quesnel September 4, 2025 At 8:25 pm
Core photo of 6.47 metre boulder conglomerate zone in drill hole PD-25-87 illustrating gold grades. PHOTO: Inventus Mining.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) reported results from its phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Pardo gold project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The results include the thickest zone of gold-bearing conglomerate reef intersected to date, further confirming the company’s confidence in the the expansion potential of gold mineralization at Pardo.

Hole PD-25-87, which began at a depth of 32 metres, intersected 6.47 metres grading 2.16 g/t gold, including 2.65 metres at 3.87 g/t and a high‑grade core of 0.85 metres at 9.41 g/t.
The 35‑metre step‑out to the northwest intersected the thickest gold‑bearing conglomerate reef encountered at Pardo to date and represents a newly discovered channel of gold mineralization that remains open for further drill testing.

Wesley Whymark, president and head of exploration at Inventus Mining, commented: “Intersecting the thickest gold-bearing reef we’ve ever seen in drill hole PD-25-87 is not only a strong validation of our geological model, but also a clear demonstration that these reefs can develop exceptional thickness with high-grade zones over a continuous mineralized horizon. This discovery opens up a new channel of mineralization to the northwest, giving us an exciting new area for follow-up drilling and reinforcing the potential scale of Pardo as a low-cost, near-surface gold project. These results continue to strengthen our confidence in the project’s ability to deliver meaningful growth and value for shareholders.”

For further information visit www.InventusMining.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025

Related Posts