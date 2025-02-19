IsoEnergy and Future Fuels complete deal over Mountain Lake project

IsoEnergy (TSX: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF) and Future Fuels (TSXV: FTUR) has completed a previously announced transaction whereby Future Fuels acquired a 100% interest in IsoEnergy's Mountain Lake project. The project is comprised of mineral claims covering 5,625 ha in the Hornby Bay Basin in the Nunavut territory.

The transaction was completed in accordance with an asset purchase agreement between IsoEnergy and Future Fuels dated November 13, 2024. The acquisition of the Mountain Lake property adds key claims to Future Fuels' portfolio of holdings in the Hornby Bay Basin in Nunavut. This completed transaction increasing the company’s total holdings to over 342,064 ha.

Rob Leckie, CEO and director of Future Fuels, commented: "We are thrilled to complete this transformational acquisition of the Mountain Lake property, marking an exciting new chapter for Future Fuels. The Mountain Lake property is located in a highly prospective region, and we look forward to unlocking its full potential with our planned exploration programs. Our team is eager to update the market on our progress as we advance exploration and development in the coming months."

IsoEnergy is currently advancing projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest grade Indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby uranium project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake deposit. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 ha.

