IsoEnergy and Purepoint announce top grades at Nova project

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO) and Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU; OTC: PTUUF) announced initial assays from the first two discovery drill holes completed at their joint venture Dorado project's Nova Discovery in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin have confirmed the presence of high-grade uranium mineralization.

Dorado is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.

Strong assay results from PG25-04 and PG25-05, based on select samples rushed through the lab, validate the significance of the mineralization encountered at the Q48 target. The PG25-05 sample returned 1.0 metre grading 2.2% U₃O₈, including 0.3 metres at 5.4% U₃O₈, while PG25-04 samples returned 0.6 metres grading 1.0% U₃O₈. Assays from PG25-07, which intersected a much thicker mineralized interval and recorded the strongest radioactivity readings to date (peaking at 110,800 counts per second from the downhole probe), are still pending and expected in the coming weeks.

Highlights include initial assay results from two of eight diamond drill holes completed during the summer program; further details on the program are provided below. Samples from hole PG25-05 averaged 2.2% U₃O₈ over a 1.0-metre interval, with a high of 5.4% U₃O₈ over 0.3 metres. Samples from hole PG25-04 averaged 1.0% U₃O₈ over 0.6 metres. These assays confirm the mineralization first encountered at Q48, which occurs within a steeply dipping, brittle basement fault that remains open toward the northeast. Full assay results for all holes will be processed and announced in due course. Additionally, follow-up drilling to extend the mineralized trend northeast is planned for the winter, when frozen ground will allow land-based access.

Chris Frostad, president and CEO of Purepoint Uranium, stated: "These assays validate the significance of the mineralization first intersected at Q48. These grades confirm what we observed in the core and the strong radioactivity readings, establishing Nova as a robust uranium-bearing structure. With PG25-07 still to be assayed, we are continuing to build on the early success of this program."

Philip Williams, CEO and director of IsoEnergy, commented: "Each new hole is giving us a clearer picture of the mineralized system at Nova. The assays from PG25-04 and PG25-05 confirm the strength of the mineralization and reinforce the importance of this discovery. With PG25-07 delivering the highest radioactivity readings so far, we believe its assays will provide valuable insight into how this discovery is evolving."

Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of its Hurricane deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region. The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property—typically between 30 and 300 metres—allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.

More information is posted on www.IsoEnergy.ca and www.PurePoint.ca.