IsoEnergy to deploy AI mineral exploration tech at Larocque East in Athabasca Basin 

Australian space exploration company Fleet Space Technologies announced on Wednesday plans to deploy its AI-powered mineral exploration technology, ExoSphere Discovery, in partnership with Canadian uranium developer IsoEnergy (TSXV: ISO) at its Larocque East project in the Athabasca Basin.

The Larocque East project is home to the world’s highest grade indicated uranium mineral resource, the Hurricane deposit, with 48.6 million lb. U 3 0 8 at 34.4% U 3 0 8 and inferred mineral resource 2.7 million lb. at 2.2% U308.

After drilling targets identified in 2023 with the real-time 3D imaging, IsoEnergy confirmed an extension of a hydrothermal system on strike with the Hurricane deposit and alteration consistent with potential uranium mineralisation.

The company conducted an expanded summer deployment of ExoSphere which identified six new priority targets and, together with the four areas identified from 2023 work, became the focus of the summer 2024 drilling campaign.

Using the latest advances in AI for mineral exploration, IsoEnergy will build on these findings, pioneering the use of ExoSphere Discovery at the Larocque East project to predict new opportunity zones and optimise data-driven drill targeting at the project.

The Hurricane deposit is only 40 km away from the McLean Lake mill. With a diversified portfolio across tier-1 jurisdictions in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, IsoEnergy is positioned to be a near-term uranium producer, deploying scalable technologies to further ESG objectives and advance exploration in Canada’s premiere uranium producing region.

IsoEnergy also holds more advanced projects, including past producing uranium mines in the United States. Earlier this month, it said it would aquire Anfield Energy (TSXV: AEC) in C$126.8 million (US$91.6m), all-stock deal for its Shootaring Canyon conventional mill in Utah.

Pioneering AI exploration technology

Image from Fleet Space Technologies

Built on the end-to-end hardware foundation of Fleet Space’s smart satellite-enabled seismic sensors (Geodes) for global multiphysics data acquisition, ExoSphere’s real-time 3D ANT surveys have accelerated and enhanced data-driven targeting decisions across five continents.

For the end-to-end capabilities and sustainability benefits ExoSphere has unlocked for the global exploration industry, Fleet Space was recognised at the Banksia Foundation’s 35th National Sustainability Awards as winner of the Climate Technology Impact Award for 2024 and winner of the Innovation category of the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards.