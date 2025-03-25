NexGen reports intense mineralization at flagship Rook 1 project

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE) has drilled what it is calling its “best hole drilled at any of its properties.” This hole has materially expanded the shallow inner high-grade subdomain at Patterson Corridor East (PCE). This property is in the company’s flagship Rook 1 project in northern Saskatchewan. Rook I is a proposed uranium mine and mill development.

The company reported that drillhole RK-25-232 intersected 3.9 metres of >61,000 cps, indicating rich uranium concentration within a larger 13.8 metres mineralized interval that starts at 452.2 metres. It is one of the shallowest high-grade intersections at PCE and open in all directions (including three hundred metres up dip) within the competent basement rock.

NexGen also mentioned four additional winter drillholes all located a minimum 50 metres from RK-25-232 have all encountered high-grade intercepts containing >61,000 cps (RK-25-227, -230, -233, -236) expanding the high-grade subdomain to 210 metres along strike and 335 metres of vertical extent, doubling in size since last reported in November 2024 (previously 100 metres strike and 170 metres vertical extent). Ongoing exploration will focus on growing and defining this high-grade zone from hole RK-25-232.

CEO Leigh Curyer commented: "This intercept from RK-25-232 is geologically exceptional and represents a transformational moment taking PCE into a category to rival Arrow at the same stage of drilling. Discovering mineralization of this intensity so early in our 2025 program outpaces the success pattern experienced at the Arrow deposit. Incredible, considering Arrow's status on the world stage. To put this into context, the width of high-grade intense mineralization in RK-25-232 at PCE was first encountered at Arrow well into the delineation phase of resource definition. Together with Arrow, it's validation a very significant regional mineralizing event has occurred at Rook I that we are only just beginning to assess the magnitude.

The development of PCE has advanced quickly over the past year; from an initial discovery of new vein-type basement-hosted uranium in February 2024, to a rapidly growing mineralized footprint and expanding high-grade, and now to this reported best-ever high-grade intersection in RK-25-232.

More information is posted on www.NexGenEnergy.ca.