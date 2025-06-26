Ivanhoe selects Canada-based Railveyor as haulage provider for new U.S. copper project

Railveyor Technologies Global, based in Sudbury, Ontario has secured its position as the preferred haulage solution provider for Ivanhoe Electric’s Santa Cruz copper project in Arizona.

Tas Mohamed, CEO of Railveyor, regards this milestone as a pivotal advancement in Railveyor’s mission to deliver sustainable, efficient, and fully electrified material haulage solutions to the global mining industry. Ivanhoe Electric has integrated Railveyor into its meticulously engineered preliminary feasibility study (PFS), which recently concluded by outlining a high-quality underground mining operation with robust economics.

Tas Mohamed, CEO of Railveyor.

Mohamed added: “We are honored to be selected as the preferred haulage solution for Ivanhoe Electric’s flagship copper project. This collaboration highlights Railveyor’s growing role in shaping the future of mining. Our team looks forward to supporting Ivanhoe Electric in delivering a world-class, low-impact mining operation at Santa Cruz.”

Ivanhoe Electric integrates modern technologies into the Santa Cruz project to accelerate mine development and enhance processing efficiency. The company prioritizes flexibility, scalability, and sustainable performance by using Railveyor’s fully electric haulage technology, which aligns with the project’s commitment to low-carbon strategies.

Jerome Rodriguez, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Railveyor, said: “We are proud to support Ivanhoe Electric in making fully electric mining a reality. The Santa Cruz Project is a bold step toward a cleaner copper future, with Railveyor providing the energy-efficient haulage needed to help achieve that goal.”

Jerome Rodriguez, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Railveyor.

Ivanhoe Electric has highlighted that the project’s base case utilizes 70% renewable energy. This will result in low scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions of 0.49 tonnes of CO 2 e per tonne of copper produced – compared to the industry average of 3.9 tonnes.

Studies on Railveyor’s performance in active mining operations demonstrated that the system reduced mine-wide emissions by up to 39%, when compared to diesel trucks. Railveyor also delivers on low operational costs, reducing operating expenditure by as much as 75% compared to truck haulage. The value delivered by the Railveyor technology supports the cash costs and low emissions projections of the Santa Cruz operation.

Hauling rock efficiently with electric power.

Ivanhoe Electric’s CEO Taylor Melvin emphasized that Santa Cruz will set the standard for responsibly produced copper in the US and will create high-quality jobs in Arizona during development and throughout its expected 20-year mine life.

Railveyor’s technology maximizes efficiency with its fully electric and autonomous operations. The narrow gauge light rail system runs on low horsepower drive stations positioned along the haulage route. The company’s advanced software improves operational efficiency, enhances safety, and guarantees a controlled, zero-emission environment.

More information is posted on www.IvanhoeElectric.com and www.Railveyor.com.