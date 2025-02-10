JB Aviation supports mining sector in challenging economic times

Quebec-based JB Aviation Services (JBAS) is reaffirming its commitment to Canada's mining companies in an uncertain time posed by potential U.S. tariffs that may affect the Canada-U.S. trade relationship. JB Aviation is a provider of comprehensive logistics and air services. The company is also known for its logistical management of air shuttles for mining workers to sites.

JBAS has stated that it will be positioning itself as a trusted partner to the mining sector, ready to optimize every aspect of logistics operations to reduce costs and support the industry.

Jocelin Bureau, president of JB Aviation Services, said, “In a changing environment, we want to remind mining companies that they are not alone. JBAS is there to support them and to work with them to find solutions that will enable them to face this period with efficiency and serenity. We firmly believe that solidarity and innovation are the keys to maintaining the sector's competitiveness.”

The aviation company stated it is rethinking its air logistics to reduce its costs. JBAS said it has put its expertise at the service of mining companies to identify savings levers and optimize flight operations, in particular through: Intelligent planning of Fly In Fly Out flights, ensuring that the most suitable aircraft are selected and that fuel is sourced at the best price, optimized management of worker flows, by exploring potential synergies among industry players to consolidate routes where relevant, and finally, a flexible and adaptive approach, allowing mining companies to quickly adjust to economic and operational fluctuations.

JBAS supports the mining sector, strategic industries and private companies by optimizing every aspect of flight operations. The company is located directly on the Montréal-Trudeau (CYUL) airport site.

More information is posted on www.JBAviationServices.ca.