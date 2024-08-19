Join the Canada-Chile innovation summit 2024 – register by Aug. 23!

Take part in the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) network event, hosted in collaboration with Corporacion Alta Ley. This summit is a unique opportunity to bring Canadian innovations to the Chilean mining industry, focusing on accelerating the adoption of new technologies and sustainable practices.

The summit will select and commercialize up to 10 Canadian innovations for the Chilean market, with Chilean industry leaders choosing participants from those who express interest. This is your chance to showcase your technology and make a meaningful impact.

The invitation is open to all stakeholders in the mining ecosystem who have innovative solutions. With limited space available, it's essential to express your interest by Aug. 23, 2024, by completing this survey. The companies selected for participation will be announced by Aug. 29, 2024.

The summit will take place on Oct. 24, 2024, at the University of Chile's Advanced Mining Technology Center in Santiago. The theme of the event is "Canadian Technology and Innovation in Chile," reflecting the commitments made under the Canada-Chile memorandum of understanding signed at the PDAC2024 conference in Toronto. This is an opportunity to leverage Canada's leadership in mining technology and sustainable practices in a key international market.

Participants will have the chance to engage in pre-arranged meetings with Chilean mine operators, integrators and industry leaders. Participants will gain valuable insights into the specific innovations needed in Chile’s mining industry and have the opportunity to showcase your expertise and solutions during sales pitches.

To take part in this summit, submit your application by Aug. 23, 2024.

To learn more, visit www.MicaNetwork.ca.