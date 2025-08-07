Joule, Caterpillar, and Wheeler join forces to power data centres across America

Joule Capital Partners, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Wheeler Machinery announced their partnership to power Joule’s High Performance Compute Data Center Campus in Utah. Joule, a next-generation infrastructure company, aims to build Utah’s largest single campus and operate the world’s most advanced data centers.

David Gray, president of Joule Capital Partners, said: “This project represents the core of Joule’s mission—to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) ready compute capacity by pairing world-class data center campuses with reliable, on-demand power. By combining Caterpillar’s advanced energy systems with Wheeler’s local expertise, we can bring gigawatt-scale capacity to market faster and more efficiently than ever before, ensuring our tenants have the power and reliability they need to thrive in the next generation of high-performance computing.”

They will bring four gigawatts of capacity to the Intermountain West. The project will deliver prime power and integrated combined cooling heat and power (CCHP) solutions with a liquid cooling architecture by design. Powered by Caterpillar’s latest G3520K generator sets and support equipment, the distributed generation system will produce electricity and capture waste heat to power and cool high-density server systems.

Melissa Busen, senior vice president of Electric Power at Caterpillar, said: “Caterpillar is uniquely positioned to tackle the growing energy needs for artificial intelligence and the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. This project is a perfect example of how we can deliver fast, reliable power generation to our customers through integrated energy solutions. We are proud to work with Joule and Wheeler to help bring this project to life.”

The system will include 1.1 gigawatt-hours of grid-forming battery energy storage and backup power from diverse fuel sources. Thanks to Caterpillar’s expanding U.S.-based manufacturing, they can deliver the full generation package ahead of most other technologies—crucial for meeting surging demand for compute capacity.

Bryan Campbell, CEO of Wheeler Machinery, said: “This strategic alliance between Joule, Caterpillar, and Wheeler brings together world-class engineering, local expertise, and visionary energy design”, “We’re proud to help deliver a resilient solution ready to meet future compute demands and set a new standard for data center infrastructure.”

