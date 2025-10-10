JV Article: Becker Mining Canada offers 60 years of innovation and trust 

For more than 60 years, Becker Mining Systems has been the trusted partner for underground mining operations worldwide. Known for its integrated energy, automation, communications and transport systems, the company supports the global mining sector with a strong, enduring presence - especially here in Canada.

The Canadian operation – formerly Varis Mine Technology Ltd. – is headquartered in Sudbury, Ontario, next to Canada’s most famous nickel-copper mines. Varis Mine Technology was founded in 1997 and became part of the Becker Group in the mid-2000s; since then the Canadian team has operated as Becker Mining Systems Canada, supporting sites across Canada and internationally.

Albert Bower, CEO of Becker Mining Systems Canada, said from his Sudbury office, “We are unique because each of our products is designed from the ground up for underground mining operations.”

That focus on purpose-built engineering drives Becker’s product development: designing systems for the real conditions mines face - dust, humidity, vibration and confined spaces - rather than adapting surface technologies for below-ground use.

He points out that most people never see what happens below ground. While the surface infrastructure is visible, the real action happens in a vast, complex three-dimensional world that is largely hidden from sight. Reliable communications are essential to safety and productivity, operating vertically and horizontally - often in environments filled with noise and obstacles.

Backed by German parent company, Becker Mining Systems Canada is a world leader in underground communications, automation, infrastructure, energy distribution, and digitization. Credit: Becker Mining Systems

Bower also spoke with pride about Becker’s commitment to a field-first engineering approach. Becker combines system-level engineering with hazardous-area certifications and local project delivery.

“The Canadian team provides engineering, project management, onsite commissioning, training and ongoing service - backed by the Becker Group’s global manufacturing and R&D capabilities. This blend of local responsiveness and global scale helps mines reduce integration risk, accelerate commissioning, and maintain operations more reliably,” he noted.

The company also actively engages in field testing and collaboration with Canadian innovation partners such as NORCAT.

Becker holds at the core of its operating philosophy several views:

All systems must offer the highest degree of reliability.

Parts must be readily available if customers need them.

The company tracks where each system is working.

As new products are available, they can be replaced in existing systems without the need to exchange the entire system.

The company’s mission and vision are clear and deeply aligned. Becker has spent 60 years setting industry standards for efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Its mission is to help mining companies operate more productively and responsibly, while its vision is to shape the future of mining through leading-edge technologies. Becker believes that sustainability and mining can, and should, go hand in hand.

Their solutions are designed to make mining not only more profitable, but also more environmentally responsible. Innovations like underground electromobility, IoT integration, and predictive maintenance are at the core of this approach.

Becker provides a full range of mining solutions: communications (Leaky Feeder/LTE networks, remote sensing and blasting modules), proximity detection and collision-avoidance automation and fieldbus control, belt rip detection systems, energy distribution (explosion-rated switchgear, transformer-switchgear combinations and rugged electrical components), haulage and conveyance systems, and the Smartflow digital platform for operational visibility.

Albert Bower, CEO of Becker Mining Systems Canada. Credit: Becker Mining Systems

These product families are engineered to integrate with one another so customers can deploy coordinated, single-vendor systems rather than stitch multiple point solutions together. “We don’t sell individual boxes,” says Bower. “We deliver systems that work together. That one-vendor accountability shortens project timelines and reduces risk.”

It is an extensive line-up – all designed to boost efficiency, productivity, and environmental stewardship across mining projects. Reach out to Becker with any questions, partnership inquiries, or for additional information.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Becker Mining Canada and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner. Visit www.Becker-Mining.com for more information.