JV Article: Slipcoat carryback solution can increase mining truck haulage efficiency by 35% – study

Canada-headquartered global supplier Slipcoat International Corp. has introduced to the mining industry its proven effective industrial non-stick solution for the reduction or near elimination of carryback, with its namesake non-stick coating.

Carryback is compacted, sticky or frozen material, clinging to the inside of a haul truck boxes or rail cars after a load has been dumped, or material that builds up inside of shovel buckets, chutes and hoppers or other equipment. All types of carryback reduce efficiency, increase costs, increase wear and tear on equipment and often create safety hazards.

Slipcoat is a non-stick coating that helps reduce or eliminate carryback, which can present significant operational problems in mining and bulk material transport because it reduces payload capacity, increases fuel consumption, causes unnecessary wear and tear on equipment and requires extra maintenance or cleaning.

The coating greatly reduces or eliminates materials buildup on equipment surfaces caused by sticking and/or freezing while protecting metal surfaces from corrosion.

Slipcoat penetrates the surface it is applied to, forming a thin, slippery barrier on metal surfaces like truck beds or railcar interiors – a barrier that prevents materials such as coal, iron ore, wet clay, or sticky soils from adhering to the surface during transport.

Slipcoat Scoop on excavator. Image: Slipcoat.

Engineered for concrete mixers to mining and railroad equipment, Slipcoat says its flagship product delivers positive performance for abrasive, heavy-duty machinery and sensitive equipment – maintaining peak functionality and reliability under the harshest conditions.

“In mining, it is beneficial to minimize carryback as much as possible, as it can prevent equipment from achieving its full payload potential,” Chief operating officer Gordon Davies says.

“By reducing or eliminating carryback in haul trucks and railcars, the Slipcoat product has a major beneficial effect on productivity and thus the bottom line,” Davies says.

“Slipcoat is used in haul truck boxes, railcars, chutes and a variety of other equipment and productivity increases of well over 35% have been achieved.”

The product is 99.8% biodegradable, non-toxic, non-hazardous and does not affect downstream processing. Slipcoat, a patented blend of natural oils and other ingredients, has been perfected through use in a variety of mining applications in different countries and environments.

Coal case study

In a recent case study with a coal producer, Slipcoat was tasked with reducing both carryback in truck boxes and reducing the cleaning time for hauler underbodies. Carryback, which resulted from hauling overburden, reduced efficiency of the trucks, caused frequent overloading and required additional cycles.

This resulted in increased wear on the equipment and tires, the amount of time it took to clean the trucks, the frequency of truck cleaning, and the potential for damage to truck boxes from cleaning using an excavator – known as “back scratching”.

The data compiled after putting Slipcoat into use showed that the mine achieved substantially reduced carryback in the truck boxes, overloading was eliminated, haulage efficiency was increased by 35% through utilization of up to 99% of haulage potential, and haulers treated with Slipcoat averaged 150 cycles before any measurable material build-up was reported.

Untreated haulers averaged 109 cycles before accumulating up to 30% carryback, the study showed.

The time taken to clean the trucks was substantially reduced, thereby decreasing downtime and increasing availability, equipment wear was reduced through fewer cycles, and wash times for under-bodies were reduced by 40%, or 1,440 hours per year.

“Slipcoat has been used with many types of ore, including iron, copper, coal, kimberlite, bauxite and gold. We have yet to come across a carryback or buildup problem that our product has not significantly reduced or eliminated,” Davies says.

“Slipcoat has been in use with some of the world’s largest mining companies with iron ore, bauxite, coal and other materials for more than 8 years, all with excellent results.”

Non-permanent coating products such as Slipcoat can be used only when needed and do not require significant capital investment.

Mines that experience carryback due to freezing can use the product only during the winter months, without having to purchase specialized equipment that is not necessary the rest of the year.

The Slipcoat product has been through rigorous testing to ensure consistent, reliable performance, safety, compliance, and sustainability. Companies can enhance equipment efficiency and extend service life while upholding eco-friendly practices, as the patented formula is Certified USDA Bio Preferred and 100% made in North America.

Client testimonial

British Columbia-based Arrow Transportation has been using Slipcoat for the past few years to add a slick coating to the walls and floors of its biosolids hauling trailers.

“This has greatly reduced the amount of product that sticks to the boxes of our trailers, and thus, reduced the amount of shoveling required by our drivers to deliver their load of biosolids,” Arrow Operations Supervisor Adam Kell says.

“Cold temperatures are a problem as our trucks travel over mountain passes and into delivery sites where temperatures can range from -5C to -30C in the winter. Often, by the time our trucks arrive the biosolids have frozen solid in the trailers,” Kell says.

“By applying Slipcoat prior to loading we are able to unload the frozen product with minimal hassle.”

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Slipcoat® and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: Slipcoat for more information.