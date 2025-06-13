JV Video: Amex eyes gold production at Perron

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX; US-OTC: AMXEF) plans to release a preliminary economic assessment on its Perron gold project in Quebec within 60 days, CEO Victor Cantore says.

Perron sits 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the former mining town of Normétal. Amex has drilled more than 500,000 metres across 197 sq. km of land. A 2024 resource update shows 2.3 million oz. in all categories, including 1.6 million oz. measured and indicated at 6.14 grams gold per tonne.

“The grade is really king,” CEO Victor Cantoretol told The Northern Miner last week in Quebec City.

Quebec has drawn investment to its historical gold camps amid a push to squeeze ounces from former mines and established areas. Amex expanded Perron West by 152 sq. km last year and plans to update its resource and economic study this year, then immediately launch a feasibility study and apply for a bulk-sample permit.

