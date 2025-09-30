JV Video: Amex maps two-stage path to production at Perron

By Northern Miner Staff September 30, 2025 At 10:56 am
JV Video: Amex maps two-stage path to production at Perron
Amex Exploration CEO Victor Cantore (L) in conversation with TNM’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, during the recent Precious Metals Summit in Colorado.

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX; US-OTC: AMXEF) is following a two-step build at the Perron gold project in Quebec’s Abitibi, starting with a production-scale bulk sample and toll milling to fast-track cash flow.

The staged plan contemplates a portal, decline and ramp sized for production as part of a bulk sample, followed by about 17 months of construction, CEO Victor Cantore said on the margins of the Precious Metals Summit in Colorado.

“One number that really jumps out to me is the payback period,” Cantore told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby. “After tax, it’s only 0.4 years – that really de-risks the project.”

Cantore outlined a path to bulk-sample gold output by mid-2027, with a toll-milling feasibility focused on the first four years, targeted for completion around the first quarter next year.

Watch the full interview below:

