JV video: Brixton Metals drills new porphyry, gold targets at Thorn

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB; US-OTC: BBBXF) has kicked off drilling at its Thorn copper-gold prospect in British Columbia. Located in the growing […]
By Northern Miner Staff July 10, 2025 At 6:34 pm
JV video: Brixton Metals drills new porphyry, gold targets at Thorn
Brixton Metals CEO Gary Thompson (R) chats with The Northern Miner host Devan Murugan.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB; US-OTC: BBBXF) has kicked off drilling at its Thorn copper-gold prospect in British Columbia.

Located in the growing Golden Triangle area of the province’s remote northwest, Thorn features a northwest-southeast trend of porphyry-style copper and gold mineralization, along with several epithermal vein systems. Recent highlights include 64 metres from surface at the Trapper Gold target at 5.7 grams gold per tonne, including 30 metres at 10 grams, and confirmed at least one copper porphyry, Brixton CEO Gary Thompson said in a video interview.

“We just found some brand-new porphyry-style mineralization at surface that’s never been drilled,” Thomson told The Northern Miner host Devan Murugan. He explained how the team uses a porphyry index model that tells them where they are in the system – high, low or lateral to a porphyry centre. “It’s been quite successful in ranking our targets.”

So convinced was BHP (NYSE, LSE, ASX: BHP) that Brixton had found a new mineral system it owned outright, that it invested $13.4 million (US$9.8 million) for a 19.9% stake in Brixton at 18¢ per share in late 2022, Thomson said.

To focus resources on Thorn, Brixton optioned out non-core assets, Thompson said. Ivanhoe Electric (TSX, NYSE: IE) has spent more than US$40 million on the Hog Heaven copper-gold project in Montana and paid Brixton US$4.5 million for a 75% earn-in. Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) is funding a $5 million exploration spend on the Atlin Goldfields project, also in B.C.

Watch the full interview below:

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25

Related Posts