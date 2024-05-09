JV video: Cascadia drills for more high-grade porphyries in BC and Yukon

Barely a year old, Cascadia Minerals (TSXV: CAM) found almost immediate success with its high-grade copper and gold results in Yukon.

“To be able to hit a copper-gold porphyry on your first ever hole is spectacular,” said Cascadia CEO Graham Downs, referencing the first two diamond drill holes at its Catch project last November that returned 45 metres of 0.3% copper and 0.15 gram gold per tonne, and 116 metres of 0.31% copper and 0.3 gram gold.

The company, spun out from Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) last July, plans to use its knowledge gained from Catch on the PIL project in British Columbia. Cascadia’s geophysics work has identified a classic porphyry target at PIL that it plans to drill this year.

Downs spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/944130304?share=copy

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.