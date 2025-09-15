JV video: ColdBlock Technologies aims to sharply cut assay wait times

Exploration and mining companies are used to waiting weeks, even months for their drill results to return from the assay laboratory, but ColdBlock Technologies might help reduce those wait times dramatically.

The Niagara Falls, Ont.-based tech company says it has developed unique methods for the acid and heat-based process that reduces assay samples to liquid by using heating and cooling together to complete process in as little as 20 minutes.

ColdBlock’s processes could shake up an industry where one set of assay results – based on millions of dollars spent on drilling – informs the next set of drilling targets by allowing companies to work much faster.

CEO Craig West speaks with MINING.COM host Devan Murugan on how the company is attracting larger commercial labs to its technology that could prove to be a game-changer.

Watch the full interview:

