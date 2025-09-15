JV video: ColdBlock Technologies aims to sharply cut assay wait times

Exploration and mining companies are used to waiting weeks, even months for their drill results to return from the assay laboratory, but […]
By Northern Miner Staff September 15, 2025 At 1:23 pm
ColdBlock Technologies CEO Craig West (R) chats with MINING.com host Devan Murugan.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Exploration and mining companies are used to waiting weeks, even months for their drill results to return from the assay laboratory, but ColdBlock Technologies might help reduce those wait times dramatically.

The Niagara Falls, Ont.-based tech company says it has developed unique methods for the acid and heat-based process that reduces assay samples to liquid by using heating and cooling together to complete process in as little as 20 minutes. 

ColdBlock’s processes could shake up an industry where one set of assay results – based on millions of dollars spent on drilling – informs the next set of drilling targets by allowing companies to work much faster.

CEO Craig West speaks with MINING.COM host Devan Murugan on how the company is attracting larger commercial labs to its technology that could prove to be a game-changer.

Watch the full interview:

The preceding Joint Venture Video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by ColdBlock Technologies and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner. Visit http://www.coldblock.ca for more information.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025

Related Posts