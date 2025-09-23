JV Video: Coppernico flags multi-kilometre copper targets at Sombrero

Coppernico Metals (TSX: COPR; US-OTC: CPPMF; FSE: 9I3) is refining drill targets in its Sombrero copper-gold district, located in southern Peru. Recent […]
By Northern Miner Staff September 23, 2025 At 5:23 pm
JV Video: Coppernico flags multi-kilometre copper targets at Sombrero
Coppernico Metals founder and CEO Ivan Bebek (L) chats with TNM’s Western Editor Henry Lazenby.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Coppernico Metals (TSX: COPR; US-OTC: CPPMF; FSE: 9I3) is refining drill targets in its Sombrero copper-gold district, located in southern Peru.

Recent channel sampling in the Nioc area showed high-grade copper. Recent high-grade results included a highlight assay of 52 metres grading 1.06% copper at surface.

“You have multi-kilometre targets that have 1% copper on surface, which is incredibly rare to find globally,” founder and CEO Ivan Bebek told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, on the sidelines of the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Coppernico holds permits allowing for up to 49 holes from 38 pads at Ccascabamba, alongside social access and a start-of-activities permit. The company is expanding permits to about 200 pads and continuing surface work for the next drilling phase, which could potentially start as early as January.

Watch the full conversation below:

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025

Related Posts