JV Video: Coppernico flags multi-kilometre copper targets at Sombrero

Coppernico Metals (TSX: COPR; US-OTC: CPPMF; FSE: 9I3) is refining drill targets in its Sombrero copper-gold district, located in southern Peru.

Recent channel sampling in the Nioc area showed high-grade copper. Recent high-grade results included a highlight assay of 52 metres grading 1.06% copper at surface.

“You have multi-kilometre targets that have 1% copper on surface, which is incredibly rare to find globally,” founder and CEO Ivan Bebek told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, on the sidelines of the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Coppernico holds permits allowing for up to 49 holes from 38 pads at Ccascabamba, alongside social access and a start-of-activities permit. The company is expanding permits to about 200 pads and continuing surface work for the next drilling phase, which could potentially start as early as January.

Watch the full conversation below:

