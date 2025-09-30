JV Video: Dolly Varden drills best hole, targets Wolf resource

Dolly Varden Silver (TSX-V: DV; NYSE-A: DVS) is sharpening its focus on the Wolf vein at the Kitsault Valley project in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle after bulking up its land position to more than 1,000 sq. km through acquisitions.

The company, which uplisted to the NYSE American exchange in April, says Wolf is the near-term priority for resource growth. President and CEO Shawn Khunkhun is bullish on an emerging silver supply deficit and the rarity of primary silver projects in safe jurisdictions.

“If I could use one word to describe silver, it’s scarce,” Khunkhun told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, at the Precious Metals Summit in Colorado.

Wolf delivered the standout intercept of this year’s exploration effort, returning 21.7 metres grading 1,422 grams silver per tonne, including 1 metre at 10,700 grams, the best hole in the project’s history. Dolly Varden runs a fully funded, 55,000-metre campaign with five rigs. Management aims to fold new Wolf ounces into the next resource update.

