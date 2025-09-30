JV Video: Dolly Varden drills best hole, targets Wolf resource

Dolly Varden Silver (TSX-V: DV; NYSE-A: DVS) is sharpening its focus on the Wolf vein at the Kitsault Valley project in northwest […]
By Northern Miner Staff September 29, 2025 At 9:33 pm
JV Video: Dolly Varden drills best hole, targets Wolf resource
Dolly Varden Silver’s CEO Shawn Khunkhun (L) chats with TNM’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, during the Precious Metals Summit in Colorado.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Dolly Varden Silver (TSX-V: DV; NYSE-A: DVS) is sharpening its focus on the Wolf vein at the Kitsault Valley project in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle after bulking up its land position to more than 1,000 sq. km through acquisitions.

The company, which uplisted to the NYSE American exchange in April, says Wolf is the near-term priority for resource growth. President and CEO Shawn Khunkhun is bullish on an emerging silver supply deficit and the rarity of primary silver projects in safe jurisdictions.

“If I could use one word to describe silver, it’s scarce,” Khunkhun told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, at the Precious Metals Summit in Colorado.

Wolf delivered the standout intercept of this year’s exploration effort, returning 21.7 metres grading 1,422 grams silver per tonne, including 1 metre at 10,700 grams, the best hole in the project’s history. Dolly Varden runs a fully funded, 55,000-metre campaign with five rigs.  Management aims to fold new Wolf ounces into the next resource update.

Watch the full interview below:

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts