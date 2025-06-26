JV video: Dundee Sustainable Solutions’ GlassLock cuts arsenic risk

Over 230,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide, a byproduct from decades of gold mining at Giant mine, sit underground near Yellowknife in the […]
By Joseph Quesnel June 25, 2025 At 9:17 pm
Dundee Sustainable Technologies president and CEO Jean-Philippe Mai at the Global Mining Symposium in Toronto. Credit: Erik Rotter Photography.

Over 230,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide, a byproduct from decades of gold mining at Giant mine, sit underground near Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

As permafrost thaws, the risk of it leaking into water systems grows. The government has frozen the chambers, but that does not solve the problem.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) created GlassLock. This process turns arsenic into a solid for safe storage.

The Northern Miner’s Devan Murugan spoke with Jean-Philippe Mai, president and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies, to learn how it works.

Watch the full interview below. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.

JV Video: Dundee Sustainable Technologies CEO Jean-Philippe Mai on Vimeo

