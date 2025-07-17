JV video: Empress Royalty to double revenue this year

Empress Royalty (TSXV: EMPR) is set to double revenue this year from 2024’s record $8 million (C$11 million), CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron said in a new video interview.

The windfall comes from production ramp‑ups at its four cornerstone assets and a fresh Utah royalty deal. The company on July 4 signed a binding term sheet with privately-held Milford Mining Company Utah, to buy a 5% royalty on gold and silver produced and sold from the Milford copper mine in Beaver County.

As Woodyer Sherron pointed out, the deal is unique because Empress funded it entirely from existing precious metals cash flows.

“It’s been tough for juniors to get into production,” Woodyer Sherron said in Boca Raton, Fla. early this month. “Banks are less available and very restrictive. Equity issues are dilutive, if they even have access to equity. That’s where we’ve been stepping in and finding that solution.”

Empress has four key investments: Tahuehueto in Mexico, Sierra Antapite in Peru, Galaxy in South Africa, and Manica in Mozambique. They now have larger production profiles that benefit from rising gold and silver prices.

Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

