JV video: Equity Metals tests Silver Queen porphyry at in BC

Equity Metals (TSXV: EQTY) plans to push its Silver Queen resource in British Columbia past 100,000 million oz. gold-equivalent in the near term, vice-president for exploration Robert Macdonald says.

Since late 2020, Equity Metals has drilled 52,877 metres in 146 holes. Last year, they added 42 holes. This work has steadily expanded known veins at Silver Queen, located 235 km inland from Prince Rupert. It has doubled the mostly indicated resource to 85 million oz. since 2022. The company will test that target with 6,000 metres of drilling on a $1.6 million (US$1.2 million) budget this summer.

Silver Queen hosts a 2023 high‐grade resource of 3.5 million tonnes grading 189 grams silver per tonne and 2.13 grams gold per tonne for 21 million oz. silver and 237,000 oz. gold.

“The key feature of our flagship Silver Queen project is grade, grade, grade,” Macdonald told The Northern Miner in Quebec City.

This drill campaign targets the No. 3 vein, which already accounts for about 60% of the resource, with plans to extend its northern end by up to 300 metres. The aim is to compile assays in August and deliver a new resource estimate later this year.

Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.