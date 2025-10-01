JV Video: Founders grows Antino into district-scale Suriname play

An aggressive drill program on Founders Metals’ (TSX-V: FDR; US-OTC: FDMIF) Antino gold project in Suriname is turning historical prospects into a kilometre-scale orogenic system and opening up a district-wide pipeline of targets.

A 60,000-metre campaign at its 200 sq. km project has linked parallel shears between the Froyo and Donut zones at Upper Antino. Step-outs and deeper holes continue to return high-grade hits, said CEO Colin Padget. Intrusion-hosted mineralization at Buese and Lower Antino adds breadth, with several new prospects – Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Maria Geralda and Lawa – now in the drill queue.

“It’s a very target-rich environment and it shows there’s a lot of gold in a very large system,” Padget told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor on the sidelines of the Mining Forum Americas in Colorado Springs.

The company plans releasing steady results through the dry season as it tests regional targets beyond Upper Antino. Founders counts B2Gold (TSX: BTO; NYSE-A: BTG) as a strategic investor, with institutions including New York-based fund BlackRock and Toronto’s Dynamic Funds among its holders.

Watch the full interview below:

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.