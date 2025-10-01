JV Video: Japan Gold drills under cover as Barrick exits

Japan Gold (TSXV: JG; US-OTC: JGLDF) is testing buried epithermal targets across a district-scale portfolio in Japan after completing three Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX; NYSE: B) -backed scout programs, CEO John Proust says.

The first mover in Japan’s modern exploration push controls about 3,000 sq. km around past producers and Hishikari, the world-class 14-million-oz. mine on Kyushu, Proust said last month on the sidelines of the Precious Metals Summit.

“We’ve been able to shorten the process to faster timelines than North America by engaging with all stakeholders and having them understand our goals,” Proust said, noting the company operates its own core rigs in-country under a streamlined permitting regime.

Japan’s appeal, Proust added, blends geopolitical stability with a mining regime suited to low-sulphidation veins that can supply silica-rich ore as smelter flux – an economic model that reduces on-site processing needs. With 63% institutional ownership, Newmont (NYSE: NEM) holding 8% and non-dilutive funding from Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR; NYSE: OR), Japan Gold says it’s advancing multiple Kyushu and Hokkaido targets toward discovery.

* Following this interview on Sept. 10, Japan Gold on Sept. 29 announced a mutual agreement with Barrick to terminate their 2020 strategic alliance effective Oct. 31; Barrick’s funding under the alliance totalled $17.4 million (C$23.2 million) and all rights to the portfolio, including Hakuryu, Togi and Ebino, will revert to Japan Gold.

Watch the full interview with The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, below:

