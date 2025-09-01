JV video: MTN connects safety and efficiency

From mine sites to construction zones and global logistics, one challenge stands out — achieving reliable connectivity in the most remote places.

Only a small fraction of mining operations report always having dependable communications, a gap that directly impacts safety and efficiency.

MTN has been delivering satellite communications for over four decades, and today it offers converged solutions that combine satellite and land-based networks to keep operations online everywhere, all the time.

In this interview, MTN CEO Kelly Dennehy speaks with The Northern Miner’s Devan Murugan about how the company is transforming connectivity for critical industries.

Watch the interview below:

The preceding Joint Venture Video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by MTN and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner. Visit www.mtnsat.com for more information.