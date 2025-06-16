JV video: Quebec links investors, communities in mining push

Quebec has established a network of agencies, implemented legal reforms and developed AI tools to speed up the development of critical minerals projects, strategic advisor Jonathan Lafontaine says.

The package of initiatives can do so without trading off Indigenous partnerships or public trust, Lafontaine said. Among the supports available to juniors is Investissement Québec, which backs projects once they hit the preliminary economic assessment stage. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests’ technical assistance program supports grassroots exploration. The northern infrastructure agency connects companies with host communities and plans transport corridors.

“When companies have contact with hosting communities at the very earliest stages of project development, it facilitates communication down the line when projects advance as they already have a relationship,” Lafontaine told The Northern Miner in Quebec City.

Last year, the Quebec government updated its Mining Act. Now, firms must engage First Nations and Inuit from the start. Quebec publishes more than 90,000 assessment reports dating back 160 years through an online public mapping portal. It uses AI to turn old reports into digital data. This helps explorers find historical assay results and drill locations. They can then define their own targets.

Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.