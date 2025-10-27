JV Video: Rackla hunts bismuth-linked gold at NWT discovery

Rackla Metals (TSXV: RAK; FSE: RLH1) is testing a prospective extension of the Tombstone Gold Belt in Canada’s Northwest Territories with the grassroots Grad discovery, where rock samples at the BiTe zone have run as high as 92 grams gold per tonne, CEO Simon Ridgway said.

The 4,500-metre drill program for 10 holes at Grad this year is testing sheeted quartz veining and an alteration corridor where bismuth and tellurium appear tied to gold distribution; one interval in hole G25-003 cut 4.75 metres averaging 1.16 grams gold. Rackla also mapped the new Manta showing 1.5 km south of BiTe, where contact-zone sampling reached 52.1 grams gold per tonne, with trench results pending.

“It was a shock to the geos, to me and to the market,” CEO Simon Ridgway told Mining.com anchor Devan Murugan of the early assays. “We’ve got a lot of work to do on the property, but we’re optimistic we can figure this system out.”

Since 2020, more than 17 million oz. of gold have been discovered across the broader Tombstone belt stretching westward into the Yukon, making Rackla’s push into the NWT one to watch. Near-term catalysts include results from the remaining seven Grad holes and from Manta trenching, with permitting steps at Grad expected to follow.

Watch the full interview below:

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.