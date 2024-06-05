JV Video: Rising uranium tide lifts enCore Energy to production

EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; NYSE: EU) began production at its Alta Mesa plant in South Texas last month, supported by a strong uranium […]
By Northern Miner Staff June 5, 2024 At 2:38 pm
enCore Energy CEO Paul Goranson.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; NYSE: EU) began production at its Alta Mesa plant in South Texas last month, supported by a strong uranium price and rising interest in nuclear power. It aims to reach full capacity of just under a million pounds uranium per year by mid-2025, and triple production in three years’ time.

The company is exploring expansion opportunities through acquisitions, supported by a recent $70-million investment from Australian firm Bas Energy. “We built this company on mergers and acquisitions. We haven’t abandoned that strategy yet,” CEO Paul Goranson said the Energy Transition Metals Summit last month in Washington, D.C.

Goranson says he’s optimistic about demand despite volatility in uranium spot prices. “I see solid demand and future growth. Every week, another nuclear power plant gets a life extension, or a new one is being constructed. It’s exciting times,” he said.

Watch the full conversation with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby BY CLICKING HERE.

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jun 05 2024 - Jun 06 2024
Hydrogen Fuel Cells 2024
Jun 18 2024 - Jun 19 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Summit 2024, 18-19 June, Uxbridge UK
Jun 24 2024 - Jun 25 2024
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2024
Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications

Related Posts