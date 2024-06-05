JV Video: Rising uranium tide lifts enCore Energy to production

EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; NYSE: EU) began production at its Alta Mesa plant in South Texas last month, supported by a strong uranium price and rising interest in nuclear power. It aims to reach full capacity of just under a million pounds uranium per year by mid-2025, and triple production in three years’ time.

The company is exploring expansion opportunities through acquisitions, supported by a recent $70-million investment from Australian firm Bas Energy. “We built this company on mergers and acquisitions. We haven’t abandoned that strategy yet,” CEO Paul Goranson said the Energy Transition Metals Summit last month in Washington, D.C.

Goranson says he’s optimistic about demand despite volatility in uranium spot prices. “I see solid demand and future growth. Every week, another nuclear power plant gets a life extension, or a new one is being constructed. It’s exciting times,” he said.

