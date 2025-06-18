JV video: Sun Summit to double 2024 drill metres at Toodoggone JD prospect

Fresh from closing a $10 million placement last week, Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN; US-OTC: SMREF) is preparing to speed up drilling at its JD-Theiry gold-silver project in British Columbia’s Toodoggone district.

Sun Summit wants to drill 5,000 metres, double last year’s tally, at JD to expand on high-grade intercepts and test new targets along the four-kilometre corridor, CEO Neil Marotta said.

The JD-Theory prospect spans about 250 sq. km in a belt that has drawn majors such as Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE) to the region.

“The goal is to grow the deposit,” Marotta said last week in Quebec City. “We’re not interested in doing infill drilling and coming up with a resource estimate just yet. The goal is really to test the structure and do step out drilling and grow the scale.”

The move comes as gold equities trade below reserve replacement cost and real interest rates remain negative, creating a bullish backdrop for juniors, the CEO said.

This summer’s program will focus on the Creek and Finn zones, where 2024 drilling returned 122.5 metres of 2.1 grams gold per tonne, including 1.5 metres of 121 grams gold. The company will phase drilling to follow up on early results and chase step-out holes that test structural controls.

