JV Video: Troilus Gold on the cusp of feasibility study for Quebec project

Troilus Gold CEO Justin Reid outlines why 2024 will be a pivotal year for the company and its past-producing Troilus gold and copper project near Val-d’Or, Que.

After increasing the resource at Troilus nearly 450% since its acquisition in 2017, the company expects to release a feasibility study within weeks, with federal permits expected to come in early 2025.

Reid spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January.

https://vimeo.com/910152095?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.