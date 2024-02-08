JV Video: Troilus Gold on the cusp of feasibility study for Quebec project

Troilus Gold CEO Justin Reid outlines why 2024 will be a pivotal year for the company and its past-producing Troilus gold and […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 8, 2024 At 10:26 am
Troilus Gold CEO Justin Reid at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference with Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Troilus Gold CEO Justin Reid outlines why 2024 will be a pivotal year for the company and its past-producing Troilus gold and copper project near Val-d’Or, Que.

After increasing the resource at Troilus nearly 450% since its acquisition in 2017, the company expects to release a feasibility study within weeks, with federal permits expected to come in early 2025.

Reid spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January.

https://vimeo.com/910152095?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts