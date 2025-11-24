JV Video: Volta Metals cuts strong rare earths in Ontario

A new vertical drill hole at Volta Metals’ (CSE: VLTA) Springer rare earths project near Sudbury, Ont., returned mineralization from top to bottom, averaging about 1% total rare earth oxides (REE).

The nearly 450-metre hole points to a bulk-tonnage carbonatite system with meaningful heavy rare earths content, CEO Kerem Usenmez said.

“It’s one of the best drill intercepts for rare earths globally – completely, consistently mineralized,” Usenmez said in an interview with CEO.CA host Rachel Lee.

The executive argues the result suggests the company is looking at a larger system than previously defined. Springer sits beside paved roads and power lines between Sudbury and North Bay, with low thorium reported – important for permitting – and a REE basket weighted about 21% to payable magnet oxides.

Heavy rare earths plus gallium at a road-accessible Ontario project squarely fit Western supply-chain goals. Near-term catalysts include gallium assays from the first two holes, rare-earth and gallium results from holes three and four, and a resource update targeted for January–February that could add a standalone gallium inventory, Usenmez said.

Watch the full interview below:

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Volta Metals and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner. Visit https://voltametals.ca/ for more information.