Kenorland nears inaugural MRE for Regnault

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; US-OTCQX: KLDCF) announced that its first mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Regnault gold deposit, located within the Frotet project in northern Quebec, was nearing completion. The MRE, developed for Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada, the project's owner and operator, was set to be released in the coming weeks. Kenorland retained a 4% NSR royalty across the entire Frotet project.

The forthcoming mineral resource estimate incorporated data from 127,217 metres across 265 drill holes. This estimate marked the initial formal assessment of the high-grade gold mineralization first identified by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020. SLR Consulting (Canada) prepared the MRE, ensuring compliance with CIM Definition Standards as mandated by NI 43-101.

"The upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate at Regnault will be a defining milestone for Kenorland, providing the first tangible valuation anchor for our 4% NSR royalty on the Frotet project, " Zach Flood, president and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, stated. "Situated in a premier jurisdiction and underpinned by Sumitomo's operational strength, this maiden resource-together with our large-scale portfolio of grassroots assets-will continue to drive Kenorland's long-term value and optionality."

The Regnault gold system consisted of multiple subparallel, steeply dipping shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veining and disseminated sulfides, spanning an area greater than two kilometres in strike length. The mineralization extended along strike and at depth, with several step-out and regional targets identified for future drilling.