Kenorland receives $200K Ontario exploration grant for South Uchi project

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF) has received the final tranche of a $200,000 grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) on March 7. The OJEP program is designed to promote early-stage exploration in Ontario, whereby companies can receive up to $200,000 per project to cover 50% of eligible exploration costs. The company was approved for the grant in July 2023.

Kenorland CEO and president Zach Flood said the funds will help Kenorland generate new drill targets at its 100%-owned South Uchi gold-nickel-copper-lithium project, located in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.

The South Uchi project is about 45 km along strike to the east of Kinross Gold's (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) Great Bear gold project. Kenorland recently announced a widespread 40 km2 gold-in-till anomaly at the Papaonga target area with multi-element silver-tellurium-arsenic-antimony signatures. This is an area with limited exploration and no historic drilling. Multiple discrete nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum anomalies were identified, and multiple new pegmatite occurrences were identified and sampled on the project, some of which note beryl, apatite and lepidolite. The target area strikes 5 km east-west and 8 km north-south.

Since staking the South Uchi project in 2021, Kenorland has conducted a LiDAR survey and surface geological interpretation. Additional work was done under option by Barrick. In 2023, Kenorland enlarged the South Uchi property with additional staking. This year, the company’s efforts will concentrate on the Papaonga area with the aim of defining drill targets for testing in 2025. More news and information about