Kodiak Copper confirms shallow, high-grade mineralization at MPD

Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK; US-OTCQB: KDKCF) announced additional drill results from the 2025 drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program focused on short, near-surface infill and confirmation drill holes at the West, Adit, and South zones using a combination of diamond and reverse circulation drilling (RC). Work teams confirmed the results showing shallow, high-grade mineralization at the Adit zone.

RC-AXE-25-026 intersected 0.63% copper, 0.05 g/t gold, and 4.13 g/t silver (0.69% copper equivalent) over 78.6 metres from 0 to 78.6 metres. It included a higher-grade interval of 1.59% copper, 0.01 g/t gold, and 4.29 g/t silver (1.62% copper equivalent) over 26.8 metres from 51.8 to 78.6 metres. RC-AXE-25-028 intersected 0.42% copper, 0.03 g/t gold, and 3.44 g/t silver (0.46% copper equivalent) over 93 metres from 7.6 to 100.6 metres, ending in mineralization.

Drilling at the Adit Zone has intersected mineralization along a strike length of approximately 550 metres, and the zone remains open in multiple directions. The zone is open at depth, with previous drilling encountering mineralization to a depth of 350 metres.

The current drill program aims to test near-surface mineralization for resource modeling, with most holes ending in mineralization. The company expects final results in the late third quarter of 2025.

Claudia Tornquist, president and CEO of Kodiak said, "The Adit zone continues to deliver excellent grades close to surface as we advance and grow the MPD project. With our drilling to date, we were able to significantly extend the historic mineralized envelope at the Adit zone and it is still open in multiple directions with the potential for further growth. This year's program was designed to infill and confirm shallow mineralization with short holes, an objective we successfully accomplished."

To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an initial resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The estimate for the first four mineralized zones has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak's 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full initial resource estimate, expected by year end.

More information is posted on www.KodiakCopperCorp.com.