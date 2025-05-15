Komatsu achieves autonomous trolley milestone with battery-ready electric drive truck

Building on its legacy of innovation in autonomous mining, Komatsu has accomplished a significant milestone of autonomously operating a power agnostic electric […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 14, 2025 At 11:24 pm
Komatsu first to autonomously operate electric drive truck with trolley assist. CREDIT: Komatsu.

Building on its legacy of innovation in autonomous mining, Komatsu has accomplished a significant milestone of autonomously operating a power agnostic electric drive truck while connected to a dynamic trolley line.

Komatsu’s trolley assist system is a solution designed to help operations reduce carbon emissions, extend engine life and support the journey toward a zero-emissions future. By connecting haul trucks to an overhead power line during uphill travel, the system delivers electric power where it’s needed most, improving energy efficiency and enabling trucks to travel on grade faster when compared to standard diesel models. Integrating this with Komatsu’s FrontRunner autonomous haulage system introduces new capabilities in mining automation, enabling further fuel savings and productivity gains.

This achievement marks the first time in the mining industry’s history that power has been transferred to a moving, autonomously operated haul truck via a trolley system. The accomplishment represents a critical step in Komatsu’s commitment to helping mining customers reduce emissions and enhance productivity through advanced electrification and autonomous solutions.

Martin Cavassa, director of global business development of autonomous systems with Komatsu, said: “This milestone demonstrates the strength of our commitment to improving our integrated technology strategy, combining autonomous haulage with dynamic energy transfer and trolley capabilities. The ability to seamlessly transfer power to a moving truck operating without a driver is a pivotal achievement in our roadmap toward decarbonizing mining operations and provides the pathway for managing battery operated trucks autonomously.”

Komatsu launched FrontRunner in 2008, pioneering the world’s first commercial application of autonomous haulage. Today, with a fleet of more than 875 autonomous haul trucks commissioned worldwide, Komatsu customers have collectively hauled over 10 billion metric tons of material. A primary enabler of moving that amount of material is due to Komatsu’s autonomous haulage solution working with ultra-class trucks, such as the 980E with a 363 metric ton payload capacity.

Learn more at www.Komatsu.com.

