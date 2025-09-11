Komatsu and Applied Intuition unveil key mining automation collaboration

Komatsu has announced a strategic partnership with Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley company leading in vehicle intelligence. The collaboration aims to integrate advanced technologies and real-time adaptability into Komatsu’s next-generation mining equipment. This will help customers improve productivity, minimize downtime, and operate with greater precision and efficiency.

Applied Intuition brings proven expertise in vehicle operating systems, autonomy stacks, and tooling, while Komatsu contributes its extensive knowledge of off-highway autonomy and mining applications. Together, they will develop a unified software-defined vehicle (SDV) and autonomy platform that will act as the ‘brain’ of Komatsu’s upcoming mining machines. This partnership marks one of the most important technology efforts in Komatsu’s history and represents a bold move toward increasingly autonomous, software-driven mining operations.

Peter Salditt, president for the mining business division for Komatsu and and CEO for Komatsu Mining Technologies, said: Top of Form

“Komatsu is committed to creating value together with our customers, and this collaboration represents a step change in how we bring innovative, high-performance technology to their operations. By combining Komatsu’s deep mining expertise with Applied Intuition’s cutting-edge AI and SDV solutions, we’re enabling a future where our equipment continuously evolves to meet customers’ unique mine site needs.”

The jointly developed platform will usher in a new era of machine intelligence by offering key features such as a software-defined vehicle architecture. This architecture will allow for continuous updates and feature delivery throughout the machine’s lifespan, with native integration of data management, digital security, and connected support.

It will also provide flexible autonomy capabilities, ranging from advanced operator assistance to complete automation, all on a common platform that can adapt across different fleets, commodities, and operational complexities. Additionally, embedded machine learning and artificial intelligence will enable ongoing functional improvements and site-specific optimization as conditions evolve.

The two parties have said they anticipate mining customers will see benefits such as improved equipment performance, reduced downtime, and higher return on investment through Komatsu’s next-generation autonomy systems. The improved architecture is designed to facilitate faster deployment, simplify support, and deliver scalable solutions that suit mines of various sizes and locations. This increased flexibility is essential in an industry facing labour shortages, difficult site conditions, and rising demand.

Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition, commented: “In a world where autonomy is becoming the norm, our goal is to ensure our customers don’t just keep up—they lead. The mining industry is one of the most regulated in the world, and as the bar keeps rising around emissions, human safety and geopolitics, Applied Intuition and Komatsu plan to build the next generation of mining products and redefine modern software product development. The team is looking forward to breaking new ground and digging into the future.”

This partnership supports Komatsu’s vision of achieving a fully autonomous mining industry and addresses current urgent challenges. As mineral demand grows and fewer skilled workers enter the sector, autonomy becomes a crucial tool for creating safer, more efficient, and scalable operations.

By working together, Komatsu and Applied Intuition are developing mining machines that can think, learn, and adapt. Their collaboration helps customers worldwide maximize the value of their operations and work towards a more sustainable future.

Learn more at www.www.Komatsu.com and www.AppliedIntuition.com.