Kore launches ACES at Imperial gold project in California

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 17, 2021 At 1:48 pm
Site of the Imperial gold project in southern California. Credit: Kore Mining.

Kore Mining (TSXV: KORE; OTC: KOREF) has launched Project ACES (a clean environment for the Salton Sea) as part of its Imperial gold project in southern California, near the border with Arizona.

The region has a major environmental problem as the Salton Sea continues to evaporate. What used to be lake bottom is now exposed to wind, which leaves this salty, mineralized sand airborne and negatively affecting people who breathe it.

Kore says mining at the Imperial project will generate an estimated 90 million tonnes of clean, surplus material that was deposited in the Imperial Valley by the Colorado River over the past 10 million years. Project ACES has the potential to remediate a large portion of the southern Salton Sea over the next 20 years by using the clean material as a cover for the toxic beaches and thereby improving air quality. The materials could also support projects or restore wildlife habitat and recreational areas.

Kore says Project ACES is only part of its plans for the Imperial gold project, which would potentially leave no long-term impact to the federal land on which it sits. The pit would be backfilled and recontoured to the original topography, and the site revegetated to its original state.

Stringent environmental controls will be exercised throughout the life of the project. Measures include zero water discharge, no arsenic or mercury use, no potential for acid rock drainage, re-establish biology and desert washes to near-greenfield state, and return the site to multiple purpose usage.

The Imperial deposit contains 877,000 oz. of gold in 45.7 million indicated tonnes grading 0.59 g/t gold plus 1.3 million oz. in 90.9 million inferred tonnes at 0.46 g/t gold.

Go to www.KoreMining.comto learn more about the Salton Sea and the company’s proposed solution.

