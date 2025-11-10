LANDCROS rises: Hitachi Construction Machinery rebrands

Hitachi Construction Machinery will rename itself LANDCROS in April 2027. This strategic move shows their commitment to new innovations. The change brings fresh branding but retains the company's renowned manufacturing excellence and trusted dealer support.

The name change represents the next phase of the company's accelerated innovation, aiming to deliver enhanced value and future-focused solutions. The name LANDCROS symbolizes guidance toward the future, combining "LAND" with "Customer," "Reliable," "Open," and "Solutions." This reflects the company's mission to provide innovative technologies.

Hidehiko Matsui, CEO and chairman of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, stated: “Hitachi Construction Machinery started as a part of Hitachi Ltd. in 1950. In 1970, they incorporated as a corporation and has since built a strong legacy of earning customer trust and contributing to society with the Hitachi brand. With this upcoming phase for our company, we are looking forward to adding to that history by providing our customers solutions beyond machines.”

Same trust, new identity

Come April 2027, the LANDCROS brand will debut with new decals and a refreshed logo. The company’s core structure, equipment manufacturing, products, and warranties will remain unchanged. Customers can expect continued support from the same trusted dealers and the engineering excellence they rely on.

Simon Wilson, chief operations officer at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, said: “The same Reliable Orange we love to see on jobsites will be the same. Our customers can be assured that this brand change will not have any major impact to the way they work with our equipment or our dealers. Instead, this represents our renewed commitment to continue creating solutions that solve industry and job site problems. With the LANDCROS brand, we will develop products that integrate technologies like AI, augmented reality, remote operations, advanced robotics and more. Our goal is to offer our customers intelligent machines capable of operating, learning, and adapting to their current and future needs, while maintaining the key functional components that they prefer us for.”

Hitachi unveils new podcast, "Trailer Talk"

Hitachi also announced the launch of its brand-new podcast series, "Trailer Talk." The show aims to deliver valuable insights to professionals across the construction and mining industry. It will cover the company's latest solutions, market trends, and the technologies reshaping the sector.

In the premiere episode, COO Simon Wilson shares an overview of Hitachi Construction Machinery’s history and current business operations. The company states it is a great opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of its evolution and strategic direction.

Trailer Talk is available on YouTube. The company invites listeners to tune in and stay informed about the innovations driving the industry forward. Watch the first episode here: https://youtu.be/T9HI0yGLF6M?si=928cb_0sbofoqDe-

A legacy forged for the future

With over 75 years of experience, Hitachi Construction Machinery has transformed heavy machinery through its expertise in hydraulic engineering. This legacy, which began with the launch of the first mid-size hydraulic excavator in 1968, will propel LANDCROS as it sets out to transform modern jobsites.

In the lead-up to 2027, Hitachi Construction Machinery and its dealers will introduce a dual-logo to facilitate a smooth transition to LANDCROS.

More information is posted on www.Hitachicm.com/us/en/