Let business lead on energy transition, AusCan Forum hears, while Trudeau touts values

The world has a long way to go on meeting net zero emissions targets, but Australia and Canada are both well-positioned to play a key role in making it happen.

During the 8th Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum in Toronto this week, business and political leaders discussed the role of trade, permitting and policy, and cooperation between the two countries in achieving the transition.

The message from panellists on the first full day of the event, on July 18, was to let business help.

“Businesses want to lead on energy transition,” said Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada. “We need government to set the rules and get out of the way.”

Hyder added that businesses “seek solutions” and are the ones who will be putting up the bulk of the investment to develop those solutions.