Liberty Gold completes resource estimate for Black Pine in Idaho

Liberty Gold (TSX: LGD; US-OTC; LGDTF) has released the first resource estimate for its 100%-owned Black Pine gold project in south-eastern Idaho, about […]
By Carl A. Williams July 13, 2021 At 2:10 pm

Liberty Gold (TSX: LGD; US-OTC; LGDTF) has released the first resource estimate for its 100%-owned Black Pine gold project in south-eastern Idaho, about 29 km northwest of the town of Snowville.

The project contains 105.1 million indicated tonnes grading 0.51 gram gold per tonne for 1.7 million oz. of gold and inferred resources of 31.2 million tonnes averaging 0.37 gram gold for 370,000 ounces. The estimate used a cut-off grade of 0.2 gram gold per tonne. 

Around 74% of the resource ounces lie within the Discovery zone, centered on the higher-grade oxide gold D-1, D-2, and D-3 discoveries, with the remaining 26% in seven additional satellite zones, Liberty Gold said.

