Liebherr implements complete trolley system at Collahuasi mine

In July, Liebherr Mining successfully commissioned a comprehensive trolley solution at the Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile. Liebherr supplied the entire system, from infrastructure to the four T 284 trucks equipped with pantographs. The trolley line was specially engineered to withstand the challenges of extreme altitude, high winds, and seismic activity. Liebherr managed the entire project, from engineering and component supply to training and ongoing support.

The site posed unique design challenges due to its location at 4,500 metres above sea level and exposure to extreme environmental conditions such as high winds and seismic activity. Four Liebherr T 284 360-tonne trucks now operate along a one-kilometer trolley line on this project.

Key milestone

Delivering this full trolley solution signifies a major achievement for Liebherr. The project covered the engineering and manufacturing of infrastructure, power systems, and onboard hardware for the trucks; on-site implementation and commissioning; and comprehensive training and support for Collahuasi’s staff.

Oliver Weiss, executive vice president, R&D, engineering, and production at Liebherr-Mining Equipment SAS, said: "While the Collahuasi project is the first time we’ve delivered a full trolley solution, we’ve worked extensively with trolley technology. We’ve supplied 38 360-tonne trolley trucks in Panama, 15 in Zambia, and 7 100-tonne trolley trucks in Austria. This experience, combined with our in-house expertise and close collaboration with Collahuasi, led to this successful outcome.’

A collaborative approach

The trolley line at Collahuasi can support two T 284 ultra-class trucks operating simultaneously, powered by two 5.5 MW transformers. Components for the trolley line were sourced globally, with Liebherr Chile managing local procurement and assembly.

Gonzalo Garcia, managing director of mining at Liebherr Chile, remarked: "We leveraged our global network to find the best resources for this project. The mast and catenary line engineering took place in Chile. The transformers and protective e-house were designed and manufactured in South Africa. Auxiliary components like tension wheels and contact and messenger wires originated from various parts of our international supply chain

While Collahuasi handled civil works necessary for installation, Liebherr Chile provided expert guidance on haul road specifications and onsite construction.

Liebherr’s Chile team also managed the retrofitting of pantograph technology onto the four T 284 trucks, with support from Liebherr’s North American truck production facility in Newport News, Virginia. The retrofit process was staged to minimize downtime, beginning with modifications to the trucks’ superstructures, followed by pantograph installation as the trolley infrastructure neared completion.

Ongoing support and training

Liebherr has delivered extensive training to Collahuasi’s truck operators, ensuring they maximize the trolley system’s capabilities. Now that operations are active, Liebherr will continue providing technical support and additional training to mine staff.

Weiss added: "This project exemplifies what is possible through strategic partnerships. We look forward to seeing the long-term benefits and hopefully expanding Liebherr’s trolley footprint in future projects."

