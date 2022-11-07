LithiumBank measures 393,000 tonnes lithium carbonate in brine at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Resources (TSXV: LBNK; OTC: LBNKF) has updated the NI 43-101 compliant resource at its lithium brine project in west-central Alberta. The Boardwalk project (formerly Sturgeon Lake) contains 393,000 tonnes of indicated lithium carbonate-equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L lithium and 5.8 million tonnes of inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium.

The company says its confidence in the lithium potential of the Sturgeon Lake reed complex is greater now than before, thanks to the amount of indicated resources outlined. Those resources occur within what it intends will be the “production zone” as defined by the recent hydrogeological study. These estimates will be incorporated into the upcoming preliminary economic assessment.

The latest resource estimate also allowed the upgrade the in situ grades of the brine aquifer. The initial estimate (2021) contained 6.0 million tonnes LCE averaging 67.1 mg/L lithium.

LithiumBank has also completed its first direct lithium extraction (DLE) tests using conductive energy. This technology recovered 93% of the lithium in under 60 minutes, or a 60-times grade increase of lithium chloride concentrate. DLE brine has relatively low-cost capex and operating costs, and it is more environmentally friendly than hard rock mining.

The corporate presentation posted at www.LithiumBank.ca contains the details.