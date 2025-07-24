Litus announces field deployment for its lithium extraction pilot unit

Litus, a critical mineral and battery metal company developing patented, ground-breaking technology to solve some of the world’s biggest energy challenges, has deployed its lithium extraction pilot unit in the field. This achievement marks a major leap in scaling up Litus LiNC, the company’s patented, one-step environmental nanotechnology solution for lithium extraction.

After commissioning its in-house nanomaterial production facility in Calgary—capable of scaling 500 times per day and validated over a twenty-month period—Litus proceeded to design and build this facility specifically to ensure access to its proprietary nanocomposite, which it optimizes for each brine.

Dr. Ghada Nafie, CEO and co-founder of Litus, said: “We are confident in our technology and our unique ability to extract lithium. This pilot represents a key validation step. With every successful scale-up, we move closer to commercial deployment and to redefining what’s possible in lithium extraction.”

From the lab to the field: A decade of innovation

Nearly a decade ago, as the world turned its attention to the energy transition, researchers at the University of Calgary laid the foundations for tomorrow’s energy solutions. While electrification was only beginning and lithium prices remained modest, Dr. Nafie and co-founders Dr. Pedro Pereira-Almao and Dr. Gerardo Vitale developed a nanotechnology solution aimed at making lithium extraction more efficient and sustainable.

In 2019, they founded Litus, and by 2021, they had launched the company with a clear mission: to engineer a simple, one-step solution that could selectively extract lithium, conserve water resources, and minimize environmental impact. This mission led them to create the patented Litus LiNC—a groundbreaking direct lithium extraction (DLE) solution that has now successfully moved from lab to field.

As rising energy transition goals and unprecedented demand from the automotive and clean tech sectors caused lithium prices to surge, many DLE companies attempted to scale their promising lab concepts, but their technology could not meet the challenge. Litus defied that trend. Its team of world-class researchers and commercialization experts recognized from the outset that any viable solution needed to be robust, scalable, cost-effective, and high performing.

Game-changing performance

The Litus LiNC pilot unit is a plug-and-play modular system designed for easy integration into existing infrastructure. It requires minimal water and energy, operates with low environmental impact, and extracts lithium with up to 99.5% recovery rates and up to 99% rejection, in brines as low as 30 ppm, for lithium so pure it can easily be upgraded and send to battery manufacturers.

This performance makes Litus LiNC uniquely effective in extracting lithium from oil and gas produced water and geothermal brines, in sources previously deemed uneconomical. As the system scales, it offers customers a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to tap into new revenue streams, regardless of market conditions.

Dr. Nafie said: “Litus LiNC is profitable when lithium prices are low, and unstoppable when prices are high.”

International organizations have recognized the company for its innovation, including Cleantech Group’s 50 to Watch and Foresight 50, and have invited Litus to present at events like ADIPEC, the Chile-Canada Mining Innovation Summit, and COP 28.

Strategic supporters such as NRC-IRAP, MICA, Emissions Reduction Alberta, SDTC, Alberta Innovates, The Firehood, MaRS, and Foresight back Litus in its mission.

More information is posted on www.Litus.ca.