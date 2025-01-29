London Symposium JV Video: Forum eyes Tier-1 status for Nunavut’s Aberdeen property

Forum Energy Minerals (TSX: FMC) is drilling its Aberdeen project in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin with the goal of achieving a significant uranium deposit, director Janet Meiklejohn says in a new video.

Forum Energy is awaiting drill results after investing about $10 million in the Tattigaq section of the property last summer, and another round of drilling is planned for the summer of 2025, Meiklejohn said. The project is adjacent to the Kiggavik uranium deposit, which is owned by Orano Canada.

“At a high level, we have this property that could be the next Tier-1 uranium district,” she said. “We’re going to unlock this area, and it’s either going to be as being part of the next mine, with our resource from Tattigaq being part of a Kiggavik development, or as part of the next unconformity deposit, which would the first in the area.”

Meiklejohn spoke with Adrian Pocobelli, The Northern Miner‘s podcast host. Watch the full conversation below. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.