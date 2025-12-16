London Symposium JV Video: Iamgold’s Bruno Lemelin named Operator of the Year

Canadian miner Iamgold’s (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) Chief Operating Officer Bruno Lemelin has been named Operator of the Year for steering the nearly $3-billion (about C$4.1 billion) Côté Gold project in Ontario through construction, ramp-up and first gold, and for earlier work overseeing Essakane in Burkina Faso.

Appointed COO in 2023, Lemelin has led Côté to commercial production while advancing the nearby Gosselin deposit and expansions at Essakane and Westwood in Quebec – progress the company says positions it to reach up to 820,000 oz. gold production this year.

“I accept this award on behalf of every person at Iamgold who wakes up before dawn, laces up their boots and makes things happen,” Lemelin said.

The honour underlines how operations leadership is reshaping Canadian gold mining, according to Lemelin, with Côté on track to be among the country’s largest producers and Iamgold pushing automation and data-driven planning to boost safety, productivity and talent retention.

Watch below the full panel discussion featuring Lemelin and Clive Johnson, president and CEO of B2Gold (TSX: BTO; NYSE: BTG), moderated by EY’s Theo Yameogo.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by EY and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.