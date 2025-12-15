London Symposium JV Video: Japan Gold seeks partner after Barrick exit

Japan Gold (TSXV: JG; US-OTC: JGLDF) is lining up a new strategic partner to fund its next drill campaigns in Japan’s Kyushu and Hokkaido islands, targeting concealed, Hishikari-style epithermal veins.

The company was the first mover after Japan reopened to foreign explorers and now controls about 3,000 sq. km across historic districts neighbouring Sumitomo’s Hishikari mine, advisor Cailey Barker told The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief Colin McClelland at the recent International Metals Symposium in London.

“We’re talking about an underexplored new frontier with some of the highest-grade gold mines anywhere – and we’ve built a discovery team with our own drill rigs ready to go,” Barker said in a fireside conversation with McClelland. “It’s a stable jurisdiction.”

Barker pointed to the low-cost development model pioneered at Hishikari – shipping silica-rich ore directly to local smelters – which can shrink upfront plant needs and operating costs. Japan Gold recently sold a 1.5% royalty over parts of its portfolio to Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX: OR; NYSE:OR) for $5 million (C$6.7 million), providing runway to keep drilling.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Japan Gold and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.